Residents react to Shreveport police chief's call for unity

Some Shreveport pastors say they know the answer to recent violence in their city.

Some Shreveport pastors say they know the answer to recent violence in their city.

Members of Pastors on Patrol look to bring their communities together to help fight recent crime in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Members of Pastors on Patrol look to bring their communities together to help fight recent crime in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Pastors to hold prayer vigils to help fight crime in Shreveport

Pastors to hold prayer vigils to help fight crime in Shreveport

Can Shreveport create an environment in which people feel free to report crime without fear of recrimination? Some residents have doubts.

Can Shreveport create an environment in which people feel free to report crime without fear of recrimination? Some residents have doubts.

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump is calling on the community to help his officers fight crime.

His comments came at news conference Monday morning outside department headquarters.

Most people in Shreveport agree that crime is a community issue.

So why aren't people working with police more?

Residents who talked with KSLA News 12 say a lot of people don't trust police.

In order to gain that trust, they say, police need to be more visible and mingle more in their communities.

"Coming into our communities more and not coming aggressively," Kahala Goodrum said. "Come walk around and talk to us so we are not so afraid of them."

Goodrum lives in Benton and works on Monkhouse Drive in Shreveport.

"They need to get out more with the people," said Ingleside neighborhood resident Willie Harris.

"They can come around and ask, is everything OK? Is everything safe? Do you have anything to report? They can come out and question us about how we feel about our surroundings. Do we feel safe?" Highland area resident Diana Young suggested.

Petrina Jenkins, a Shreveport resident who works with Project Celebration, says people need more specifics from police.

"Provide resources and provide opportunities for the community to come forward. Show us exactly what is it we can do. Give us an outline of how we can form community meetings or have a presence there so we can help."

"The community needs avenues," Jenkins continued. "We need ways we can be able to assist because it is a community issue."

Residents say people need to be able to trust not only police but also each other.

Some think even if police keep tips anonymous, someone in the neighborhood will always know it was them who talked to police.

Still, many encourage their neighbors to start speaking up about crime.

"They do need to help more. A lot of people see things. They need to say what they see and help the police out," Harris said.

"It's really gotten out of hand. It's like every hour someone is getting killed," Goodrum said.

More jobs and youth activities, extra patrols and efforts to get guns off the streets also are among ideas residents have for fighting crime.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.