Traffic alert: Equipment move again impacting travel on I-49

Traffic is being diverted onto Louisiana Highway 1 because part of Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish is closed until Thursday morning.

AEP-SWEPCO moved an 8 million-pound dragline in mid-May about 13 miles to 400-acre mining reserves at the Oxbow Mine in Red River Parish as part of the Dolet Hills lignite mining operation. (Source: LaDOTD)

The movement of mining equipment again is impacting traffic on Interstate 49 in DeSoto Parish just north of the Natchitoches Parish line.

Workers attempted to move a drag line for AEP/SWEPCO’s Dolet Hills mining operation near Mansfield last week but encountered problems with the mats being used to protect the roadway from the heavy equipment's treads, Louisiana highway department spokeswoman Erin Buchanan said.

This second attempt led to the closure Monday morning of the outside lane of southbound I-49 between mile markers 161 and 163 just south of U.S. Highway 371 at Louisiana Highway 177.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that lane is expected to remain closed for four days.

And all north- and southbound lanes of I-49 between mile markers 161 and 163 will be closed from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Motorists traveling north on I-49 northbound traffic will be detoured east via Louisiana Highway 174 at Exit 155 at Ajax.

Southbound traffic will be diverted east to US 371 at Exit 162.

Detour signs will be in place.

AEP-SWEPCO moved another dragline in mid-May.

The 8 million-pound dragline with a 325-foot boom and 88-cubic-yard bucket was moved about 13 miles to new 400-acre mining reserves at the Oxbow Mine in Red River Parish, which was purchased from North American Coal Corp. in 2009 and will extend the life of the mine to 2036, according to AEP-SWEPCO.

That's also the destination of the second dragline, which only will have to travel about seven miles.

The Dolet Hills mining operation uses the draglines to move about 50 million pounds of material each year.

