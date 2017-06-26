Authorities ID woman who died after being shot while sleeping

Shreveport police say a 23-year-old Sharnea Loud died after being shot early the morning of June 25 while sleeping in a residence in the 2500 block of Regent Street. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Authorities have identified the 23-year-old woman who died after being shot while sleeping early Sunday morning in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

Family members at University Health in Shreveport and at the scene of the shooting in the 2500 block of Regent Street identified Sharnea Loud to Caddo coroner's office investigators as the woman who was fatally shot.

Loud was one of several people who were asleep in the house when someone fired several shots into the residence just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Loud suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken by ambulance to University Health, where she later died.

An autopsy was conducted at the Shreveport hospital.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

