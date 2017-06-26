Pastors to hold prayer vigils to help fight crime in Shreveport

Members of Pastors on Patrol look to bring their communities together to help fight recent crime in Shreveport. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Some Shreveport pastors say they know the answer to recent violence in their city.

"The answer to all of these problems ... . There is only one answer, and that's prayer," said the Rev. Calvin Kimble, pastor of Lone Star Baptist Church.

"That's what we believe in. And we're going to continue praying that God will intervene and will cease some of the problems in this city that are going on."

Kimble and the Rev. Ed Gonzalez, pastor of Linwood Baptist Church, attended a news conference Police Chief Alan Crump held Monday to address crime in Shreveport.

The pastors were there to show their support and offer ways they can help fight back.

Kimble and Gonzalez are members of Pastors on Patrol.

That program allows religious leaders to become honorary officers and go on patrol calls with other officers.

Gonzalez said the initiative has allowed him to see his community in a new light.

"As a police pastor and auxiliary officer, when we ride with the officers, we drill them, we ask questions, we talk to their sergeant," he said.

"So we're able to get firsthand the correct information back into our churches to do some of the corrections that need to be done."

Gonzalez and Kimble said they want to bring communities together and not just rely on law enforcement to clean up the streets.

Toward that end, Kimble said, Pastors on Patrol will hold prayer vigils throughout the city for the rest of the year and will try to connect with youths in their neighborhoods.

"Not everybody with a hoodie is a hoodlum," Gonzalez said.

"In order to raise a child effectively and become a productive member of society, they must come out of a home and must be trained," Kimble said.

"You can raise a horse, cow or mule. But when you get ready to train (a child), you have to come in personal contact."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.