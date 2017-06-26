SFD: Cigarette sparks mobile home fire

An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The SNES Classic debuts on Sep. 29 and will cost only $80 - a low price for those looking to relive their childhood memories.More >>
Officials: Teenage girl falls 25 feet from gondola ride at update New York amusement park, no serious injuries reported.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
The family of Philando Castile has reached a $3 million settlement over his shooting death by a police officer during a traffic stop.More >>
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >>
A 17-year-old girl who went missing from the Ballantyne area more than a year ago was found alive in Georgia Sunday.More >>
Investigators are working to determine what caused the problem with the slide.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
