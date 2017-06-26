SFD: Cigarette sparks mobile home fire

A Shreveport family is recuperating Monday morning after a fire tore through the living room of their mobile home.

The fire happened around in the 300 block of Idema Street.

Shreveport Fire Department Chief Fred Sanders says none of the three people who lived there were home but a relative of the residents was inside at the time.

The relative was trying to contain a dog inside the home when he dropped a cigarette bud on a recliner that started the fire, according to Chief Sanders.

The man told firefighters he tried to put out the fire but the flames spread to other parts of the living room.

Once firefighters arrived, Chief Sanders says they had the fire out in about 20 minutes.

The home had heavy smoke damage throughout and moderate fire damage in the living room.

No injuries were reported.

