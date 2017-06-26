Krewe of Gemini announces 2018 theme

The Krewe of Gemini announced its 2018 theme at the Mardi Gras museum Saturday. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Krewe of Gemini announced its parade theme for Mardi Gras 2018.

The theme, 'For those about to rock, Gemini Salutes You,' was announced at the Mardi Gras Museum Saturday night.

The parade will feature floats based on Rock-N-Roll songs, a theme Krewe of Gemini XXIX captain Tracy Herrin hopes people are excited about.

"You kind of choose something you hope the entire krewe and the community will like. And I chose this one because music brings everyone together and it doesn't matter what your age, we all have rock and roll memories," said Herrin.

The grand parade is set for February 10, 2018.

