Giant salvinia overtaking Black Lake in Natchitoches Parish

The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
The man’s attorney asked for a shorter sentence because his client was distraught over a previous incident in which his wife was injured by a robber.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
An apartment complex staff member told Tori Jenkins she had to put on shorts or be in the pool where no one could see her.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
A New York, New York man's tale of a recent visit to Starbucks has exploded on Facebook. And it's pretty easy to see why.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
Jason Lockhart, 15, the son of Keith Lockhart, was hit in the face with a baseball while at a tournament in South Carolina on June 17, according to media reports.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
A Marine Corps veteran is telling FOX10 News how he got out of a violent burglary alive.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
Police are still struggling for words to describe the attack that took place in Baxley Thursday afternoon after a mother and her daughter were assaulted at their family-owned restaurant.More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
When you think of a big baby being born, you likely think 9 or 10 pounds, right?More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
A couple from Roanoke, Virginia say photos that were found on a flash drive purchased at a Charlotte thrift shop belong to them.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Jason Bernal, 43, from Killeen, was arrested and charged with criminal negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a 4-year-old girl with a houseboat on June 23.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>
Photographer Ben Shirk takes those traditional senior photos of jackets and ties and conservative blouses and turns them into something much more dramatic.More >>