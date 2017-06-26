Giant salvinia overtaking Black Lake in Natchitoches Parish

In spots, Black Lake in Natchitoches Parish looks more like a field than a lake.

It can even be hard to tell where land ends and water begins.

Villis Dowden, a biologist manager for the Louisiana Wildlife & Fisheries Department, said the vegetation overtaking Black Lake is giant salvinia.

"It has been a chronic problem throughout Louisiana for the last 20 to 25 years."

L.Z. Trichel, who has lived along Black Lake his entire life, said he does not remember it ever being this bad.

"It's horrible. You can't put your boat in [the lake] because it will burn the motor up. Your water pump can't work on it. You can't fish.

"The wind changes it from one side of the lake to the next. It's so bad," Trichel continued. "It made this lake just go away."

Even though salvinia has been a problem in the past, Dowden thinks the warm winter has made it worse this year.

Wildlife & Fisheries uses a three-prong approach to combating giant salvinia: biological, chemical and physical measures.

The biological approach includes salvinian weevils.

The weevil "produces larva and the larva burrows small holes within the salvinia, and that is when it begins to fall out."

For the chemical treatment, Dowden said they use contractors or their own crews to spray the vegetation.

"The physical approach is when we use drawdowns," he explained.

"Unfortunately, we are limited to what to what we can do on Black and Clear Lake. We can only manipulate the water level by 4 to 4 1/2 feet at the most."

Residents can expect more chemical treatments and for the state to increase its weevil coverage, Dowden said.

