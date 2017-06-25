Authorities catch last of eight Bienville drug suspects in AR

The Bienville Parish Sheriff's Office reports that 35-year-old Rita Fenn, of Saline, was arrested during a traffic stop in Ashley County, Ark. She is being held in Hamburg, Ark., pending extradition to Bienville Parish. (Source: vinelink.com)

The last of eight people wanted in connection with a drug investigation in Bienville Parish now is in custody.

The Sheriff's Office reports that 35-year-old Rita Fenn, of Calvin Tyler Road in Saline, was arrested during a traffic stop in Ashley County, Ark.

She remains in the custody of Ashley County Jail in Hamburg, Ark., pending extradition to Bienville Parish, where she faces two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy.

Authorities arrested 47-year-old Eddie Wallace the night of June 22 in Sabine County, Texas.

He will be booked on 2 counts of distribution of Valium, a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, once he is returned to Bienville Parish.

Sheriff's Office narcotics investigators previously booked three other people into Bienville Parish Jail as a result of the three-month undercover operation, according to a Facebook post.

Records show 51-year-old Valras G. Welborn, of Coushatta, remained Thursday in the jail in Arcadia after being booked on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine. Bonds on the charges total $200,000.

Also booked were 58-year-old David Ammons, of Castor, on two counts of distribution of methamphetamine, and 39-year-old Jessica Pixley, of Jonesboro, on one count each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy. Their bonds have been set at $200,000 and $150,000, respectively.

Bienville Parish authorities also have placed detainers on three other people being held in other jails.

They are:

Eddie Zumwalt, 44, of Campti, three counts of distribution of methamphetamine and 1 count of conspiracy, $400,000 bond;

Paul Choate, 42, of Saline, two counts each of distribution of methamphetamine and conspiracy, $250,000 bond; and,

Christopher Moreno, 25, of Saline, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, $100,000 bond.

