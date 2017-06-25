Police: Remember, no fireworks are allowed in Texarkana, TX

Texarkana, Texas, police are taking to social media to remind people that fireworks are illegal in their city.

"With the approaching Fourth of July holiday, we will be stepping up our enforcement of the city ordinance that prohibits the sale, possession or discharge of fireworks within the city limits," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

The department plans to have additional officers on duty throughout the holiday to look for violators and to respond to fireworks complaints.

Violators will have their fireworks seized and will be cited, authorities said. The fine is $171.

