Meetings to focus on efforts to control flooding along Red River

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

Click here to visit the SWEPCO website and find out about outages in your area.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

The KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather Team is committed to your safety in times of severe weather. Our goal is to provide you with the critical information during dangerous weather that you need to protect your family and property.

Red River overflowed into Cross Bayou, which then overwhelmed drainage ditches in the area, in June 2015. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Efforts to control flooding along Red River will be the focus of a meeting Thursday in Gilliam.

The Caddo Levee District Board of Commissioners is sponsoring the gathering set for 5:30 p.m. that day at Gilliam Civic Center, 12825 Main St..

It comes two years after record flooding inundated areas along the river in Bossier and Caddo parishes.

Officials will discuss the status of the river and ongoing changes that impact its propensity to flood.

People also will be able to learn about plans being made and actions being taken by the levee district board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Those unable to attend the meeting in Gilliam will have another opportunity to question officials.

A similar meeting is set for 5:30 p.m. July 20 at Captain Shreve High School, 6115 E. Kings Highway in Shreveport.

Meantime, levee district commissioners' next board meeting is set for 10 a.m. July 13 at the district's offices at 1320 Grimmett Drive in Shreveport.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.