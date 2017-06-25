Police: Man missing since early May last was seen in Ruston

MISSING: Gerald Krause Jr. stands about 6’ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He drives a tan 1998 Chevrolet dually pickup with Louisiana license plate Y242578. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help finding a man who has been missing since early May.

Gerald Krause Jr.'s sister Alison McDonell reported him as missing June 16.

Police Cpl. Angie Willhite said he last was seen in Ruston.

Krause stands about 6’ tall, weighs 240 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

He drives a tan 1998 Chevrolet dually pickup with Louisiana license plate Y242578.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about Krause to call Shreveport police Detective A. White at (318) 673-7020 or the Shreveport Police Department at (318) 673-7300.

