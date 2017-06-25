Fire damages mobile home

Shreveport firefighters are battling a mobile home fire.

It was reported at 4:26 p.m. Sunday on Idema Street.

The Fire Department had 14 units on the scene between Linwood Avenue and Moore Road.

That's just west of Interstate 49 and immediately south of the Inner Loop Expressway (Louisiana Highway 3132).

There's no immediate word on whether anyone was home at the time.

Eleven Shreveport Fire units remain at the mobile home.

With them are five Shreveport police units.

