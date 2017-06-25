Arson suspected in fires that destroyed mobile home

Shreveport authorities suspect someone intentionally set fires that destroyed a mobile home Sunday afternoon.

Afterward, police were searching the Lin Park Mobile Home Park area for a suspect described as a neighbor.

Firefighters say the fires were found in two separate areas of the residence in the 300 block of Idema Street.

That's just west of Interstate 49 and immediately south of the Inner Loop Expressway (Louisiana Highway 3132).

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the fires were reported at 4:26 p.m.

No one was in the residence at the time of the fires, authorities said.

And while there's no damage other than broken windows visible from outside the dwelling, authorities said the structure is a total loss.

It took firefighters seven minutes to get the fires under control.

The Fire Department had 14 units on the scene between Linwood Avenue and Moore Road.

Also on hand were five Shreveport police units.

