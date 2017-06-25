Shootings wound 2 girls; police take male into custody

Two wounded girls showed up at University Health shortly after police got numerous reports of gunshots early the morning of June 25 in Shreveport's Hollywood Heights neighborhood. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Two juveniles are recovering after being shot early Sunday morning in Shreveport.

Police responded to multiple calls about gunshots in the city's Hollywood Heights neighborhood about 1 a.m.

About the same time, the two wounded girls showed up at University Health.

One had been grazed by a bullet in her abdomen, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The other had puncture wounds that may have been from bullets or shrapnel.

The girls reported that they had been shot on Hollywood Avenue near McDaniel Drive by someone in a white car.

While officers were searching the area for where the shootings occurred, they saw a car that closely matched the description of the one used in the shooting.

The vehicle fled at a very high rate of speed when officers tried to stop it. They lost sight of the vehicle but found it a short time later. It still was traveling at a very high rate of speed.

The car wrecked at Texas Avenue at Levy Street. The driver ran but was captured a short time later.

Online records show 24-year-old Cartell D. Willis, of the 600 block of West 63rd Street in Shreveport, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. and booked into Shreveport City Jail at 9:08 a.m. Sunday.

He is charged with one count each of flight from an officer in a vehicle, hit-and-run driving, resisting arrest with force and battery of a police officer.

Willis has not been charged in connection with the shootings.

Investigators are trying to determine whether his case is related to the shootings.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about the shootings to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

