Police investigating discovery of human remains in vacant house

Shreveport police say human remains were found the morning of June 25 in a vacant house on Davis Street. (Source: Josh Roberson/KSLA News 12)

Shreveport police are investigating after human remains were found in a vacant house.

Someone discovered the body just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the house in the 400 block of Davis Street and called police.

The structure has been vacant for some time and is a known location for homeless people to gather, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

The body had been in the house for a while and was in a very advanced stage of deterioration, authorities said.

There is no way to tell the person's age, sex or race at this time, police said.

The remains will be sent to Baton Rouge for further testing.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.