Police investigating after human remains found in Shreveport house

Posted by KSLA Staff
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Police are investigating after human remains were found in a vacant house. 

According to police, the remains were discovered just before 11:30 Sunday morning at the house in the 400 block of Davis Street. 

Police tell us someone found the remains and called police. The body had been in the house for a while and was in a very advanced stage of deterioration.  

Police say there is no way to tell the age, sex or race of the body at this time. 

