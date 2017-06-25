Police investigating after human remains found in Shreveport house

Shreveport Police are investigating after human remains were found in a vacant house.

According to police, the remains were discovered just before 11:30 Sunday morning at the house in the 400 block of Davis Street.

Police tell us someone found the remains and called police. The body had been in the house for a while and was in a very advanced stage of deterioration.

Police say there is no way to tell the age, sex or race of the body at this time.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.