SPD Chief Crump addresses efforts to reduce crime

Shreveport Police Chief Alan Crump held a news conference Monday morning to discuss crime reduction strategies.

The news conference was at 10:00 a.m. in the courtyard in front of the Shreveport Police Department's Administration Building.

Chief Crump discussed strategies SPD is using in conjunction with other local law enforcement agencies to address crime.

The chief's goals, according to a 2017 Crime Fighting Strategies document, are to reduce criminal activities in all areas of the community, strengthen the relationships between the police and the citizens to build trust in the community and have greater efficiency in utilizing resources and in providing a safe environment for citizens.

Some of the current initiatives being implemented to help reach those goals included in the strategies document are targeting high crime areas and task force teaming programs where Shreveport police work with other agencies to tackle crime.

Another initiative is the Community Oriented Policing Program, which is to include more in-depth neighborhood grassroots interactions, community walks, and prayer vigils. The effort is to support, engage, and empower each neighborhood across the city.

A new initiative was also recently rolled out in May, called Stop the Silence, Stop the Violence. It partners with Crime Stoppers to allow anonymous tips to law enforcement regarding illegal possessions of firearms, and receive a reward for doing so.

You can click here to view the full Crime Fighting Strategies document.

