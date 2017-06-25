Natchitoches Police warn public of phone scam

The Natchitoches Police Department is warning residents about a possible scam in the area.

According to a Facebook post on the department's page, a Natchitoches resident received a recorded message from the phone number 318-357-3897.

Police say the recorded message claimed to be part of the Natchitoches Police Department. The message reportedly told the caller he or she had a warrant out for arrest.

According to police, the Natchitoches Police Department does not use recorded messages to let people know about warrants.

Police say if anyone receives this type of phone call, hang up and dial 318-352-8101 to report it.

