Woman dies after being shot while sleeping in Shreveport

Shreveport police say a 23-year-old woman died after being shot while sleeping early Sunday morning in the city's Ingleside neighborhood.

Investigators have determined that several people were asleep in a residence in the 2500 block of Regent Street when someone fired several shots into the residence just before 4:30 a.m.

The woman suffered a gunshot wound to her chest. She was taken by ambulance to University Health, where she later died.

Police said the shooting, the fourth reported in 12 hours, now is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrest has been made.

Authorities urge anyone with any information about the fatal shooting to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

