Shreveport woman dies after shooting on Regent Street

Shreveport Police say a 23-year-old woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting is the fourth one reported in 12 hours. 

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Regent Street. Several people inside a home woke up to the house being shot at. 

Police say a woman was shot while she was sleeping. She was taken to University Health where she later died. 

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police. 

No arrests have been made. 

