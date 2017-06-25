Shreveport woman dies after shooting on Regent Street

The shooting on Regent Street is the fourth shooting in 12 hours reported in Shreveport (Source: KSLA News 12, Scott Pace)

Shreveport Police say a 23-year-old woman has died after a shooting early Sunday morning. The shooting is the fourth one reported in 12 hours.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Regent Street. Several people inside a home woke up to the house being shot at.

Police say a woman was shot while she was sleeping. She was taken to University Health where she later died.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, according to police.

No arrests have been made.

