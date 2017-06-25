Three men shot, Shreveport police looking for suspect

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport Police are looking for a suspect who they say shot three men.

Police say it happened in the 3100 block of Poland Street just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, the suspect approached the victims while they were outside and opened fire.

Two of the men are in critical condition. The condition of the third person is not known.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

