Shreveport Police say fight over dice game led to shooting

Three men are recovering after a shooting in north Shreveport.

According to police, one of the victims was found just before 1:00 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Ashton Street. Police say he had at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to University Health Hospital.

Minutes later, police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Poland Street where two men were reportedly shot multiple times. According to police, one man was struck in the leg and buttocks. The other man was reportedly shot multiple times in the upper and lower body. Both were taken to University Health.

Investigators say all three victims were shot at the home on Poland Street after an argument over a dice game.

The names of the victims have not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373.

