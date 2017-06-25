SPD: Woman shot while trying to get keys from drunk man

A woman is recovering after she was reportedly shot in the leg Saturday night.

Shreveport Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Fulton Street just after 11:00 p.m.

According to police, the woman was trying to get the suspect to give her the keys to the car. Police say she thought the suspect was too drunk to drive.

Police say there was an argument and a shot was fired.

No names have been released and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.