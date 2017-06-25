SPD: Woman shot in leg after argument with family member

A Texas woman is recovering after she was reportedly shot in the leg Saturday night.

Shreveport Police say the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Fulton Street just after 11:00 p.m.

Police say the victim, 34-year-old Melissa Moore, was found in a convenience store parking lot in the 3700 block of Hearne Avenue.

According to police, Moore was trying to get the suspect to give her the keys to the car. Police say she thought the suspect was too drunk to drive.

Investigators say that the suspect was a member of Moore's family.

No arrests have been made. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.