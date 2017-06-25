Woman injured, man in custody after shooting

Shreveport Police have a man in custody after a shooting at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Monkhouse Drive.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday.According to police, a woman arrived at the hospital after the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

While searching for the suspect, an officer reportedly saw a car that matched the description of the suspect's car.

Police say the person in the car tried to drive away but wrecked the car in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue.

According to police, one officer was injured and the driver was caught near the car.

The driver was identified as Cartell Willis. Police say Willis has not been charged, but is being held for questioning at this time.

