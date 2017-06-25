Woman injured, man arrested after shooting

Shreveport Police have arrested a man after he allegedly fired shots outside a McDonalds.

Police say it happened just after 2:00 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hollywood Avenue and Monkhouse Drive.

According to police, a woman arrived at the hospital after the incident with non-life threatening injuries.

While searching for the suspect, an officer reportedly saw a car that matched the description of the suspect's car.

Police say the suspect tried to drive away but wrecked the car in the 2000 block of Texas Avenue.

According to police, one officer was injured and the suspect was caught near the car.

The driver was identified as Cartell Willis. His charges have not been released.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.