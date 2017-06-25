Miss Shreveport crowned Miss Louisiana 2017

Miss Shreveport now has a new title — Miss Louisiana 2017.

Laryssa Bonacquisti was crowned Miss Louisiana during the Miss Louisiana Pageant held at the Monroe Civic Center.

Bonacquisti is a student at Louisiana State University, majoring in broadcast journalism, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is a graduate of Bishop Lynch High School.

The first runner-up was Miss Cane River, Jo' Hillard. Last year's Miss Louisiana is Justine Ker of Ruston.

Bonacquisti will represent Louisiana in the next Miss America pageant.

