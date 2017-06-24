Man shot at while driving on Interstate 20

Shreveport police are searching for a gunman that shot at another car on Thursday morning.

According to Shreveport police, officers got a call about a gunshot victim at University Health.

The victim told police that he was driving west on I-20 between Greenwood and Hearne when someone in a dark color car shot at him.

He grazed in the leg and was able to drive away.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

