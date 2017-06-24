Driver abandons car after hit-and-run in Shreveport

Shreveport police are searching for the person that left the scene of a wreck and then abandoned their car.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at the intersection of Turner Lane and Harris Street. That's in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

Officers were called to the scene of a two-vehicle accident, where one of the cars left the scene, according to Shreveport police spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite.

Police were able to locate the unoccupied vehicle at the Pines Apartments in the 8000 block of Line Avenue.

Two people inside the other car at the scene of the accident were sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

