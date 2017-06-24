United We Give Blood Drive ended Saturday, donations still needed

LifeShare met it's daily goal for Saturday as part of the KSLA United We Share Blood Drive (Source: KSLA)

The KSLA United We Give LifeShare Blood Drive ended on a good note on Saturday.

The total amount of donations collected during the drive totaled 652. The ultimate goal was 1,000 donations but because of Tropical Depression Cindy, the drive's first two days brought lower numbers than expected.

Tina Martinez, a liaison with LifeShare, said several of the locations in South Louisiana had to be temporarily closed due to Tropical Depression Cindy, and over 300 potential donations were lost.

She says blood was already in short supply, but it's needed now more than ever. Fortunately, Martinez said the number of donations set for Saturday was met.

"Most of them left feeling better than they did when they went in, because they took a little time out of their day," Martinez said. "They made a conscious decision to do something good for someone else."

Shiela Faour spent two hours giving platelets at the Linwood Avenue location and says she gives as often as possible because she knows first-hand how far her donations go.

"I started probably about 15 to 20 years ago donating blood, and then I continued after my brother got really sick and needed platelets," Faour said.

