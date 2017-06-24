Mo Claiborne Hard but Fair Football Camp held this weekend

We're finally going to get a break from the humidity!More >>
Shreveport police are searching for the person that left the scene of a wreck and then abandoned their car.More >>
A Texarkana man is behind bars after police say two stolen guns were found in his car. Police say the firearms and other items found in the car were reported stolen from cars in a Texarkana, Arkansas neighborhood.More >>
An Avery, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for crimes after going on a nine-day crime spree in East Texas nearly 2 years ago. Bobby Wayne Lance, 50 was sentenced Friday to 1,054 months after police say he robbed a Bowie County convenience store, a Lamar County movie theater and a Franklin County bank in November 2015.More >>
Shreveport Police have located a teenage boy who was reported missing by his family last week.More >>
The Shreveport Fire Department is trying to determine if two house fires are related.More >>
The jury is now deliberating in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.More >>
The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.More >>
A downtown Shreveport nightclub is closed for the moment due to some possible remodeling.More >>
An ancient canoe believed to belong to the Caddo Nation has sparked nationwide interest and now the chief is speaking out about what may be a piece of his tribe's past.More >>
