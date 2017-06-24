Mo Claiborne Hard but Fair Football Camp held this weekend

Former Dallas Cowboy defensive back and current New York Jet defensive back Morris Claiborne held his annual free youth football camp this weekend.

The camp was held at the Independence Stadium in Shreveport and over 400 young athletes came out despite the cloudy weather to learn from NFL players.

Claiborne's former LSU teammates and good friends were excited to be in attendance and supporting the event especially Kansas City Chief nose tackle Bennie Logan, a Coushatta native.

"To see him comeback every year for his community and the kids that look up to him says a lot about him as a person," says Bennie Logan.

Tre'davious White is a new member of the Buffalo Bills and a father now. He remembers growing up coming to camps like these.

White says it's a blessing to be a blessing.

"He's a guy that when I was young I looked up to him, since I was maybe 6 or 7 years old and he took me under his wing," White said. "You know it's a great feeling to know you have a guy that will come back and give back each and every year."

As for Morris he's 27 years old now and has twins on the way. He says over time you realize what's most important and that's taking care of your family and giving back to your community.

"It's fun, it's always fun," Claiborne said. "You know they always have their questions and you know it's all fun and all love and I love each and every one of these little guys," says Morris Claiborne.

