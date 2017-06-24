SWAR man arrested after police say stolen guns were in car

A man faces up to 25 years in federal prison for going on a nine-day crime spree in East Texas.

A man faces up to 25 years in federal prison for going on a nine-day crime spree in East Texas.

A Texarkana man is behind bars after police say two stolen guns were found in his car.

According to a Facebook post by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, an officer stopped a speeding car Friday morning on East Broad St.

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Shauneric Simms of Texarkana. According to police, two firearms were found inside the car during a traffic stop.

Police say the firearms and other items found in the car were reported stolen from cars in a Texarkana, Arkansas neighborhood.

Simms was arrested for 2 counts of Theft by Receiving/Firearm.

The vehicle burglaries are still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.