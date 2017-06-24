SWAR man arrested after police say stolen guns were in car - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SWAR man arrested after police say stolen guns were in car

Shauneric Simms, 18 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department) Shauneric Simms, 18 (Source: Texarkana Arkansas Police Department)
TEXARKANA, AR (KSLA) -

A Texarkana man is behind bars after police say two stolen guns were found in his car. 

According to a Facebook post by the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department, an officer stopped a speeding car Friday morning on East Broad St. 

The driver was identified as 18-year-old Shauneric Simms of Texarkana. According to police, two firearms were found inside the car during a traffic stop. 

Police say the firearms and other items found in the car were reported stolen from cars in a Texarkana, Arkansas neighborhood. 

Simms was arrested for 2 counts of Theft by Receiving/Firearm. 

The vehicle burglaries are still under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Texarkana Arkansas Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 903-793-7867.

