ETX man sentenced in robbing of bank, theater, store

An Avery, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for crimes after going on a nine-day crime spree in East Texas nearly 2 years ago.

Bobby Wayne Lance, 50 was sentenced Friday to 1,054 months after police say he robbed a Bowie County convenience store, a Lamar County movie theater and a Franklin County bank in November 2015.

Authorities say after Lance was identified as a suspect, deputies and FBI agents found two bags of cash in his home. According to investigators, the bags contained "bait bills" that were photocopied by the bank to be used in the event of a robbery.

Authorities say a gun was also found in a shed behind Lance's home. Officers reportedly found receipts in his truck for more than $73,000 for past due bills that were paid in the days between the thefts.

Lance was previously convicted of violating the Hobbs Act for the robbery of the Movies 8 in Paris, Texas on November 8, 2015. Court records show Lance was also convicted of a robbery on November 14, 2015 at the Carter RV Convenience Store in Dekalb, Texas.

His previous conviction includes the armed robbery of the First National Bank in Mount Vernon, Texas on November 17, 2015. Jurors also found Lance guilty of carjacking an employee's truck when he robbed the bank. Lance was also convicted of four counts of use or carrying of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in relation to all the robberies.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Texas Rangers, the Bowie, Franklin and Red River county sheriff’s offices and the Paris and Texarkana, Texas, police departments.

