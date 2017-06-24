Shreveport Police say runway teen located - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Shreveport Police say runway teen located

Quinterrius Brown, 15 (Source: Shreveport Police Department) Quinterrius Brown, 15 (Source: Shreveport Police Department)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport Police have located a teenage boy who was reported missing by his family last week. 

Quinterrius Brown was last seen on June 16 at a home in the 200 block of East Herndon Street, according to investigators. 

Brown, 15 was found Saturday morning, according to Shreveport Police.

