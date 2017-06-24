Two houses burn less than 10 hours apart n Shreveport

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a Shreveport home.

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a Shreveport home.

The Shreveport Fire Department is trying to determine if two house fires are related.

The first fire happened Friday in the 3100 block of Exposition Avenue just before 9:00 p.m.

The second fire happened Saturday just before 4:30 a.m. in the 4700 block of Fairy Avenue. The fire was reported by someone who saw flames coming from the house.

Firefighters say parts of the house on Fairy Avenue were boarded up and utilities were shut off. The fire was put out, but the house was destroyed.

Firefighters say both houses were vacant at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fires are under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.