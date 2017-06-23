Calvary 3 day basketball camp

A cold front slowly dropping through the ArkLaTex will bring a gradual end to rain this weekendMore >>
A cold front slowly dropping through the ArkLaTex will bring a gradual end to rain this weekendMore >>
The jury is now deliberating in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.More >>
The jury is now deliberating in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.More >>
The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.More >>
The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.More >>
Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a Shreveport home.More >>
Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a Shreveport home.More >>
A downtown Shreveport nightclub is closed for the moment due to some possible remodeling.More >>
A downtown Shreveport nightclub is closed for the moment due to some possible remodeling.More >>
An ancient canoe believed to belong to the Caddo Nation has sparked nationwide interest and now the chief is speaking out about what may be a piece of his tribe's past.More >>
An ancient canoe believed to belong to the Caddo Nation has sparked nationwide interest and now the chief is speaking out about what may be a piece of his tribe's past.More >>
An LSU Health Surgeon has come up with a new way to treat and prevent hernias that could help save millions of dollars a year in health care costs.More >>
An LSU Health Surgeon has come up with a new way to treat and prevent hernias that could help save millions of dollars a year in health care costs.More >>
Bienville Parish authorities have arrested one of 2 people wanted in connection with a drug investigation in the Castor area that has already led to the arrests of 3 others.More >>
Bienville Parish authorities have arrested one of 2 people wanted in connection with a drug investigation in the Castor area that has already led to the arrests of 3 others.More >>
A few strong to isolated severe storms are possible this evening ahead of a cold front.More >>
A few strong to isolated severe storms are possible this evening ahead of a cold front.More >>
Shreveport police are looking for two masked men who robbed a gas station Thursday night.More >>
Shreveport police are looking for two masked men who robbed a gas station Thursday night.More >>