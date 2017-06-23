Firefighters extinguish blaze at vacant home in Queensborough

Firefighters are working to extinguish a blaze at a vacant home in Shreveport.

Crews got the call just before 9 p.m. to a home in the 3000 block of Exposition Avenue.

That's in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood.

According to Shreveport Fire Department dispatch, the home was empty at the time.

No one was sent to the hospital.

