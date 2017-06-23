Family begs hit-and-run driver to come forward after teen's death

The family of a 16-year-old killed in a hit-and-run Thursday night in Shreveport is begging the suspect to turn herself in.

Family identifies the teen as Demetrius Dukes Jr.

His grandmother, Jacqueline Moore, says he was walking to the store with his two cousins on Range Lane around 10:30 p.m. Thursday when he was hit by a car and thrown into a drainage ditch.

He was taken to University Health where he died.

"Just to see your grandson, to go through that at the age of 16, someone who was so full of life, and his life was just taken in the blink of an eye," Moore said.

"I can't stop picturing him lying in the bed," said his uncle Jamarvea Lewis. "It's all I see when I close my eyes. It's heartbreaking."

Demetrius' family remembers him as outgoing and loving. He was a junior at Woodlawn High School and an offensive lineman on the football team. Football was one his passions.

"He was a great kid," said Lewis. "He wasn't a bad kid at all. All he wanted to do was play football."

Police say the car that hit the teen was a dark colored sedan with a tinted license plate cover. The car was driven by a woman who at first stopped and got out of the car and then got back in and took off.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set, black female in her late 20s or early 30s.

Demetrius' family is urging the driver to turn herself in.

"She just walked up to my grandson, looked at him on the ground, lifeless, and just took off running," Moore said. "I don't understand how someone could be so evil."

"How did you sleep last night? Because I haven't been to sleep," Moore said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

