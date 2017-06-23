Claiborne camp begins Saturday - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Claiborne camp begins Saturday

By Rashad Johnson, Sports Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

New York Jets defensive back and Shreveport native Morris Claiborne returns to town Saturday as he will host a free clinic at Independence Stadium.

The event begins at 9 am and is open to ages five through 18.

Claiborne, who attended Fair Park high school and LSU, played his first five seasons with the Cowboys before signing with the Jets in the offseason.

