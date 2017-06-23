Kokopellis in downtown Shreveport closed for remodeling

A downtown Shreveport nightclub is closed for the moment due to some possible remodeling.

The owner of Kokopellis nightclub, Chad Fangue, says the club will be closed this weekend as he decides what to do regarding the possible remodeling.

Fangue added that he may do some work in the building or reopen it as-is.

The I-Fry restaurant, which is attached to Kokopellis will remain open.

It is unclear how long the club will be closed for.

