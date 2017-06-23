A few strong storms possible Friday evening

A few strong to isolated severe storms are possible this evening ahead of a cold front. The greatest risk for severe weather is expected to be around the I-30 corridor, but strong storms are also possible down to and slightly south of I-20.

The main threats are expected to be isolated damaging wind gusts and possibly some hail. There appears to be little no tornado threat at this time.

Storms are expected to track across the ArkLaTex from north to south during the evening hours. Here's an hour-by-hour breakdown with Futuretrack.

