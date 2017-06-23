Tips sought in armed robbery of W. Shreveport gas station

Shreveport police are looking for two masked men who robbed a gas station Thursday night.

Police say the men walked into the Phillips 66 on Buncombe Road armed with guns.

One man allegedly stood over the counter, while the other went behind the counter to take money from the register.

Both ran off with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit the website at lockemup.org

Copyright 2017. KSLA. All rights reserved.