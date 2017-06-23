Bossier City's population is on the rise

If it seems like there are a few more people in Bossier City — that's because there is.

According to an estimate from the LSU Ag Center, Bossier City's population will be at 69,584 on July 1, according to the city of Bossier City. That's an increase of nearly 600 people in 2015 and over 2,000 people in 2014.

This latest population figure is great news and indicative of Bossier City’s quality of life,” said Mayor Lo Walker, in a news release. “Our city is fortunate to enjoy consistent population growth and I look for forward to seeing even more people choosing to call Bossier City home.

The estimates by LSU Ag Center's Department of Agricultural Economics and Agribusiness are compiled annually and are based on building permits for news housing and other data provided by the 2010 Federal Census count.

The numbers are submitted to the Louisiana Department of the Treasury and are used in accordance with state law for the distribution of state funds to cities.

