Shreveport man wanted for auto theft captured in Natchitoches

Shreveport Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a truck from a gas station last month.

Police say 46-year-old Christopher Bailey was captured on surveillance video at the gas station in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

Investigators say the video from May 27 shows Bailey looking at a white 2004 Ford F-150 truck parked at one of the gas pumps.

Police say Bailey drove away in the truck while its owner shopped in the convenience store.

Shreveport Police say Bailey was arrested in Natchitoches. His bond is set at $50,000.

