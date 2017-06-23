Dak football camp draws huge turnout

If there's anything we've learned about Dak Prescott over the past 12 months, it's that he's never forgotten his roots.



Thursday was the ultimate display of that.



More than 700 kids from all across the ArkLaTex turned out for the Cowboys quarterback's ProCamp at Haughton High School.



"It's great that the parents and kids turned out like this. It shows how much I love them and they love me," Prescott said.



Twelve stations and virtually every inch of the school's fields and gymnasium made up the camp, which went on in spite of the approaching Tropical Storm Cindy.



Only a handful of years separate his days of wearing Buccaneers' red and his Dallas star. The whirlwind and abrupt start to his young career seem to still be sinking in.



"It's awesome to think that it wasn't too long ago I was here like these kids, doing this kind of thing and looking up to the other guys. It all happened so fast."



While Prescott will be the first to tell you he's solely locked in on 2017, a brief step away from minicamp is a nice reprieve.



"It's always good to get back to reality a bit. I love it."

