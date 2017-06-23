Caddo Nation reacts to discovery of ancestors' canoe in Red River

Phil Cross is the cultural preservation officer for the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Officials believe this was the largest prehistoric watercraft found in North America. (Source: Louisiana Office of Cultural Development)

An ancient canoe believed to belong to the Caddo Nation has sparked nationwide interest and now the nation is speaking out about what may be a piece of his tribe's past.

Phil Cross is the cultural preservation officer for the Caddo Nation of Oklahoma. He says there is no doubt that the watercraft is a Caddo canoe.

"Just the style of the stern and the bow and the markings on it appear to be exactly like the one found in 1983," Cross said.

The canoe was discovered by Jeanna Bradley and Robert Cornett on Wednesday, June 7.

Archaeologists believe it is the largest prehistoric watercraft to have been found in North America.

The last canoe found is on display here at the Louisiana State Exhibit. It was unearthed more than 30 years ago. Making this discovery rather hard to believe.

"That raises a lot of questions," said Jeffrey Girard, a retired archeologist who was called on to examine the canoe.

"We sort of thought that this was unique but now it's apparent that it wasn't and there were probably lots of these that the Caddo’s had at the time and it wouldn't surprise me now that if another one showed up sometime, so they may have had many of these that they were using in a certain time interval."

The canoe measures 34 feet long and has benches on each end.

"It's awesome when you look at it- it's just kind of staggering, a lot of people like to travel and fish and that's what these people were doing. So I think people just have a natural in how people did that a long long time ago."

According to Girard, it belongs to the person who owns the land on which the object was found.

In this case, the landowner donated it to the state.

"When things are found that appear to be artifacts of a tribe that they have to notify us and we talk about repatriation – you know we might even be able to claim that hey well we want it and we want you to send it up here to us but that would be a wide discussion," said Cross.

The canoe is currently at Texas A&M where they are working to preserve it.

Cross says he was not formally notified about the canoe.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.