Caddo Nation chief reacts to discovery of ancestors' canoe in Red River

Officials believe this was the largest prehistoric watercraft found in North America. (Source: Louisiana Office of Cultural Development)

An ancient canoe believed to belong to the Caddo Nation has sparked nationwide interest and now the chief is speaking out about what may be a piece of his tribe's past.

The canoe was discovered by Jeanna Bradley and Robert Cornett on Wednesday, June 7.

The canoe measures 34 feet long and has benches on each end.

Archaeologists believe it is the largest prehistoric watercraft to have been found in North America.

Phil Cross is the nation's chief and lead cultural expert. He says he was not formally notified about the canoe but believes it has the markings of a traditional Caddo artifact.

