1 injured, 1 in custody in Shreveport shooting

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent a person to a hospital Friday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. in the 4100 block of Miles Street near the intersection if Hollywood and Broadway avenues.

Police say the victim was shot in the chest and tried to run away before falling in a nearby field.

He was taken to University Health hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Shreveport police say they have a suspect in custody and they believe they recovered the weapon used in the shooting.

Police believe the suspect and the victim had gotten into an argument that led to the shooting.

As of 11:30 a.m. there were 11 police officers responding to the scene, according to Caddo 911 records.

