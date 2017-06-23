Jury returns to courtroom in trial of man accused of killing BAFB airman hy

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Jurors heard new details Monday about what led up to the fight that resulted in a Barksdale Air Force Base airman's death.

Benjamin Shaw, 21, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Barksdale airman. (Source: Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Trial of airman's accused killer turns to what led to fatal fight

A pathologist testified Tuesday that a Barksdale Air Force Base airman died after being stabbed multiple times in rapid succession. And the judge denied a motion for a mistrial.

Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)

A Bossier District Court judge says a verdict could be reached by Friday night in the trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale Air Force Base airman.

Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Closing arguments in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw are set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Benjamin Shaw (right) outside the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The jury has returned to the courtroom in the trial of 21-year-old Benjamin Shaw, accused of second-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Tech. Sgt. Zecharia Casagranda an Airman based at Barksdale Air Force Base.

After deliberating for two hours, the jury told Bossier Parish deputies that they had another question. The jury requested to rehear Jose Rodriguez's testimony.

The jury asked to re-hear testimony from Jose Rodriguez, Shaw's friend in that deadly fight, & to see pics of blood in parking lot again. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 23, 2017

However, Judge Michael Craig told the jury, they cannot rehear testimony. They could see the pictures of the blood in the parking lot.

The jury started deliberations just after 2:30 p.m., but then returned to the courtroom at 5:20 p.m.

The jury of the Benjamin Shaw trial went in to deliberation at 2:33 p.m.



Now we wait. @KSLA — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 23, 2017



Judge Craig instructed the jury that they can reach 1 of 4 verdicts: Guilty of second-degree murder, guilty of manslaughter, guilty of negligent homicide or not guilty.



Casagranda, 34, was stabbed last January outside the Rockin Rodeo night club in Bossier City.



Assistant District Attorney Andrew Jacobs gave the prosecution's closing arguments first thing Friday morning, taking on Shaw's claim of self-defense.

Jacobs: "Ben Shaw didn't have a mark on his body....Casagranda didn't fare as well. That, ladies and gentlemen, that's not self-defense." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 23, 2017

Jacobs told the jury that "The truth in this case is that Benjamin Shaw stabbed an unarmed Zechariah Casagranda 10 times in a matter of seconds," and that "Ben Shaw wasn't scared of anything that night except getting caught."

Jacobs also referred to testimony from a pathologist who said Casagranda had been stabbed multiple times.

Jacobs: "All of those wounds were at least the depth of the knife blade....we know he had the specific intent to kill." — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 23, 2017

The state rested its case Wednesday,

Shaw's defense team, led by high-profile attorney Jose Baez, rested their case on Thursday after testimony that included a contract employee who was working at the club at the time. Danny Harris described a series of fights that led up to the final fatal encounter between Shaw and his friends and Casagranda and his friends.

According to Harris' testimony, he and club entertainer Trini Triggs broke up the fight. Harris stayed with Casagranda and his friends. Triggs, who also testified, stayed with Shaw and his friends.

Harris testified that Cassagranda and his friends started the fight, saying "they were 1000% the aggressors."

The trial began last Friday and has focused on what led up to the fatal fight, with testimony from witnesses and friends of both Shaw and Casagranda.

Baez began closing arguments in Shaw's defense around Noon on Friday with a picture from "To Kill a Mockingbird" in which Atticus Finch tells Scout that you can't judge a man without walking in his shoes before homing in on the question of who started it, which has been an underpinning of the self-defense claim.

"The issue is who attacked whom." Baez said. — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 23, 2017





The case could go to the jury before the day is out.

