Texarkana man accused of making video of another man at gym

A Texarkana man has been arrested, accused of making video of another man in the shower at a local gym.

Texarkana, Texas Police say 47-year-old William Watkins is charged with Invasive Visual Recording.

Officers were called to the Planet Fitness at 1801 Robison Road at 8:20 a.m. on Thursday morning for a report of a suspicious person. They were met there by a man who told them that, while taking a shower in the gym’s locker room, he briefly opened the curtain to retrieve his soap and saw a naked man lying on the floor outside the shower stall taking pictures of him with his cell phone.

The victim said he immediately got dressed and left to notify a staff member of what had just happened.

Officers went into the locker room to locate the man and saw someone matching the description as he went into a dressing stall. After waiting a minute, police say they turned on the shower next to the stall and waited. Watkins emerged naked from the stall and started toward the shower with the running water.

However, officers say he tried to get back into the stall after he saw them. Watkins had the cell phone with him that the victim had described to the officers.

Watkins denied any wrongdoing and allowed the officers to view his photo library on his cell phone. The most recent entry on the phone was a 22-second video of the victim in the shower that had obviously been covertly recorded, according to police.

Officers also found a picture of another unidentified man sitting in the Planet Fitness locker room that is also believed to have been surreptitiously taken.

Watkins was arrested and taken to the Bi-State Jail, where he remains in custody. His bond has been set at $25,000.

